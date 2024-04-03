Prithviraj Lauds Tiger Shroff's Superstar Potential & Akshay Kumar's Work Ethic in Exclusive Interview

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, gearing up for his latest Bollywood venture Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, recently shared insights into his co-stars' dedication and potential in an exclusive interview. Praising Shroff for his focus and superstar qualities, Prithviraj also highlighted Kumar's incredible work ethic, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly anticipated film release.

Behind the Scenes with Tiger Shroff

Prithviraj's admiration for Tiger Shroff's commitment is palpable. According to him, Shroff possesses all the qualities needed to ascend to 'super-duper star' status. He expressed a keen desire to see Shroff collaborate more with directors who can harness his full potential, signaling a promising future for the young actor in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar: The Epitome of Professionalism

The actor didn't hold back in commending Akshay Kumar's professionalism either. Sharing anecdotes from their time on set, Prithviraj painted a picture of Kumar as a tireless and dedicated actor, unfazed by challenges such as adverse weather conditions or injuries. This level of commitment, Prithviraj notes, is not only inspiring but also a testament to Kumar's passion for cinema.

Anticipation Builds for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set for release on April 10, excitement is mounting. The film, which also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chillar, promises to offer audiences a blend of action, comedy, and drama. Prithviraj's insights into the work ethic and potential of his co-stars add an intriguing layer to the film's release, making it one of the most awaited movies of the year.

As we edge closer to the release date, the anticipation for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues to build. With a star-studded cast and a compelling storyline, the film is poised to make a significant impact. Prithviraj Sukumaran's reflections on his co-stars not only highlight the dedication behind the scenes but also underscore the dynamic talent present in Bollywood today.