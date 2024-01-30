Primex Media Services Announces PR Partnership with Iconic Gold Awards-2024

Primex Media Services Pvt Ltd, a prominent PR agency, has declared its official PR partnership for the Iconic Gold Awards-2024, a high-profile event that salutes excellence in the Indian film and television industry. This alliance is in line with Primex's pledge to create global links and offer innovative public relations solutions.

Iconic Gold Awards: A Celebration of Talent

The Iconic Gold Awards-2024 commemorates noteworthy on-screen performances in film, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and television, highlighting the rich and varied talent within the Indian entertainment sector. Nitesh Desai, the CEO of Primex Media Services, expressed his zeal for the partnership, emphasizing the agency's commitment to endorsing industry brilliance and augmenting event visibility.

Partnership: A Fusion of Expertise

Sonam Gupta, the director of the Iconic Gold Awards, welcomed Primex Media Services as the Digital PR Partner, expressing her confidence in their capability to contribute to the event's success via strategic communication and a global outreach. This strategic alliance aims not only to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of professionals in various entertainment facets such as acting, singing, and directing, but also to foster the emergence of fresh talent.

Primex's Strategy: Harnessing User Data to Boost Visibility

Primex Media Services intends to leverage its proficiency and user data to elevate the profile of the Iconic Gold Awards. The strategy is to honor the achievements of those in the entertainment industry by showcasing their talents on a global stage. The alliance with the Iconic Gold Awards brings to the fore Primex's commitment to promoting industry excellence and enhancing event visibility on an international platform.