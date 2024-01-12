Primebook Declares FY24 Financial Results and Plans for Expansion

Primebook, a burgeoning affordable laptop manufacturer based in India, has unveiled the financial results for FY24 and its progressive plans for product expansion. The company has concluded FY24 with a promising net revenue of Rs 36 crore and a net profit of Rs 4 crore as per the statement from co-founder and CEO, Chitranshu Mahant.

Primebook’s Performance in FY24

Despite falling short of its sales target of 50,000 units by December, selling only 38,000 units, Primebook has successfully carved a niche for itself in the Indian laptop market, grabbing a three percent share. Even though it didn’t meet the sales target, the company has showcased significant growth in FY23, boasting a 1362.10% increase in revenue from operations. This revenue leapfrogged from a mere Rs 0.38 crore in FY22 to a formidable Rs 5.65 crore in FY23.

The net loss for FY23 was marginally reduced to Rs 1.20 crore from the previous year, which signifies a step towards steady profitability. Primebook attributes its profitability to high gross margins on one-time sales, similar to well-established laptop manufacturers like HP, and it intends to reinvest these profits into research and development.

Primebook’s Upcoming Plans for FY25

Looking ahead to FY25, Primebook has ambitious plans to launch two new laptop models, titled ‘Prime 5G’ and ‘Prime Yoga’. These models, equipped with enhanced software and hardware capabilities, promise to provide users with access to the vast Android app ecosystem. This compatibility with Android apps could potentially elevate the user experience and broaden the device’s usability.

However, these advancements come with a price. The new models are anticipated to be priced between Rs 19,000 and Rs 20,000, marking a significant rise from the current model priced at Rs 13,000. This price surge can be attributed to the hardware improvements and a strategic partnership with tech giant Qualcomm for a more robust and powerful CPU.

Primebook generates the lion’s share of its sales primarily online, with 75% stemming from Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform. As part of its expansion strategy, the company is increasing its presence in tier-3 cities through exclusive retailer partnerships and unique marketing initiatives, such as mohalla loudspeakers and pamphlets, thereby reaching out to an untapped customer base.