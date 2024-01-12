Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge, Atal Setu

On January 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest sea bridge, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, in Mumbai. Built at a staggering cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the 21.8 km long bridge, with a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and a 5.5 km stretch on land, marks a significant achievement in India’s infrastructure development.

Boosting Connectivity

Atal Setu aims to enhance connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, as well as between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The bridge will enable faster access to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and is expected to reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is set at 100 kilometers per hour.

Economic Implications

The inauguration of the country’s longest bridge over the sea is seen as a move that will significantly boost economic activity in the region. The bridge is expected to facilitate greater economic integration of Navi Mumbai with Mumbai, thereby promoting economic development. However, concerns remain about the high toll and lack of public transport facilities on the bridge.

Anticipated Traffic and Toll Charges

For passenger cars, a one-way toll of Rs 250 will be charged. An average of 70,000 vehicles are expected to ply on the sea bridge, and by 2032, this number is anticipated to rise to over 1.33 lakh vehicles. Traffic projections estimate over 2 lakh vehicles will use the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar/Chirle interchanges by 2042.