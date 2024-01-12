en English
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda on His Birth Anniversary

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid flowers at a memorial in Nashik on the auspicious occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, paying his homage to a man who played a crucial role in teaching Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. This January 12 event was a part of a wider celebration in India, where National Youth Day is marked on the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s birth.

Swami Vivekananda: A Beacon of Enlightenment

Swami Vivekananda, best known for his enlightening speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893, introduced Hinduism to America. His teachings, which emphasized spirituality and harmony, have left an indelible mark on the world, continuing to inspire generations long after his passing.

Prime Minister Modi’s Tribute and Beyond

Prime Minister Modi’s tribute to Swami Vivekananda is a testament to the respect and reverence that this spiritual and philosophical leader commands in India. The Prime Minister’s homage goes beyond symbolic gestures. He also inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, addressing the youth of the nation and emphasizing the importance of their role in nation-building.

Aligning with Swami Vivekananda’s Vision

Prime Minister Modi’s association with the Ramakrishna Mission, an organization inspired by Swami Vivekananda, and his relentless efforts to uplift the poor and promote education, resonate deeply with Swami Vivekananda’s vision. The legacy of Swami Vivekananda lives on in the actions and policies of leaders like Prime Minister Modi, serving as a guiding light for the youth and the nation as a whole.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

