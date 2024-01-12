Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences 11-Day Ritual Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

In an announcement that has stirred reverential sentiments across the nation and beyond, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, revealed his decision to undertake an 11-day special ritual, known as ‘anushthan‘, in the lead-up to the consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Prime Minister commenced the observance on the same day as the announcement, inviting blessings from the public and expressing his feeling of being divinely chosen for this significant occasion.

Imbibing the Spirit of Devotion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his announcement, portrayed the current atmosphere as one teeming with extraordinary devotion to Lord Ram, not only within the precincts of Ayodhya but among devotees scattered globally. He extended a heartfelt message to the public, encapsulating his emotional journey towards this auspicious event, and requested their blessings for the upcoming consecration ceremony.

The Ritualistic Observance

Modi’s decision to participate actively in the ‘anushthan’ underscores the deep reverence attached to this monumental event. The ritual holds immense cultural and religious significance in Hinduism. In adherence to the detailed guidelines prescribed in Hindu scriptures for the ‘pran pratishtha‘ ceremony, the Prime Minister will be observing specific practices such as fasting during the ‘brahma muhurat’, participating in ‘Jagran’, offering prayers, and maintaining a simple diet in line with the spiritual norms.

Anticipation for the Consecration Ceremony

The grand inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is expected to see a confluence of various high-profile attendees, including political leaders, industrialists, sports personalities, and celebrities. Prime Minister Modi is set to grace the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, marking the culmination of the temple’s consecration and the beginning of a new spiritual chapter for the nation.