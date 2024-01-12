en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences 11-Day Ritual Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences 11-Day Ritual Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

In an announcement that has stirred reverential sentiments across the nation and beyond, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, revealed his decision to undertake an 11-day special ritual, known as ‘anushthan‘, in the lead-up to the consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Prime Minister commenced the observance on the same day as the announcement, inviting blessings from the public and expressing his feeling of being divinely chosen for this significant occasion.

Imbibing the Spirit of Devotion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his announcement, portrayed the current atmosphere as one teeming with extraordinary devotion to Lord Ram, not only within the precincts of Ayodhya but among devotees scattered globally. He extended a heartfelt message to the public, encapsulating his emotional journey towards this auspicious event, and requested their blessings for the upcoming consecration ceremony.

The Ritualistic Observance

Modi’s decision to participate actively in the ‘anushthan’ underscores the deep reverence attached to this monumental event. The ritual holds immense cultural and religious significance in Hinduism. In adherence to the detailed guidelines prescribed in Hindu scriptures for the ‘pran pratishtha‘ ceremony, the Prime Minister will be observing specific practices such as fasting during the ‘brahma muhurat’, participating in ‘Jagran’, offering prayers, and maintaining a simple diet in line with the spiritual norms.

Anticipation for the Consecration Ceremony

The grand inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is expected to see a confluence of various high-profile attendees, including political leaders, industrialists, sports personalities, and celebrities. Prime Minister Modi is set to grace the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, marking the culmination of the temple’s consecration and the beginning of a new spiritual chapter for the nation.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 mins ago
Goa Tourism Embarks on a New Journey: A Shift from Beaches to Spirituality, Heritage, and Agriculture
In response to hospitality industry challenges including reduced footfalls, competition from foreign destinations, and regulatory hurdles, Goa, a destination famous for its beaches and nightlife, is reimagining its tourism strategy. The fresh focus is on spiritual sites, heritage homes, and agricultural tourism, marking a significant shift from the traditional beach-centric model. Regenerative Tourism: A New
Goa Tourism Embarks on a New Journey: A Shift from Beaches to Spirituality, Heritage, and Agriculture
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
19 mins ago
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Punjab Police Detain Key Terror Operative Kailash Khichan: Uncovering Terror Links
21 mins ago
Punjab Police Detain Key Terror Operative Kailash Khichan: Uncovering Terror Links
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
10 mins ago
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Ayodhya Preps for Grand Event: 8,000 Guests and 100+ Chartered Flights Expected
10 mins ago
Ayodhya Preps for Grand Event: 8,000 Guests and 100+ Chartered Flights Expected
CEO Murder Case: Handwritten Note Reveals Underlying Emotional Turmoil
14 mins ago
CEO Murder Case: Handwritten Note Reveals Underlying Emotional Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
2 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
4 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
5 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
7 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
8 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
8 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
9 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
9 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
9 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app