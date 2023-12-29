en English
India

Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Development Projects, Boosting Ayodhya’s Connectivity and Infrastructure

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:16 am EST
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Development Projects, Boosting Ayodhya’s Connectivity and Infrastructure

In an ambitious move to transform Ayodhya into a world-class destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate an array of development projects on December 30, 2023. These projects, aiming to boost connectivity, modernize infrastructure, and refurbish civic facilities, align with Modi’s vision of harmoniously blending Ayodhya’s historical and cultural essence with cutting-edge advancements.

Ayodhya’s Connectivity Soars High

Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed airport, christened as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, built at an initial cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport’s terminal, designed to handle around 10 lakh passengers annually, showcases a facade mirroring the architecture of the Ram temple and interiors adorned with local artwork. Additionally, the airport incorporates eco-friendly elements such as rain-water harvesting and solar power plants, reflecting a commitment to sustainable development.

Revamped Railways and New Trains

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction, formerly known as Ayodhya railway station. The station, redeveloped at a cost of Rs 240 crore, now includes modern amenities such as elevators, escalators, and food plazas. Further enhancing the city’s rail connectivity, Modi will flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express and six new Vande Bharat trains. The Amrit Bharat trains, a new category of superfast passenger trains, are equipped with modern-day facilities, meeting the needs of today’s travelers.

Infrastructure and Civic Facilities

Apart from transportation, Modi will lay the foundation for several other projects aimed at improving civic amenities and creating world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya. These projects include the conservation and beautification of historical entrance gates, construction of a greenfield township and residential scheme, and the redevelopment of four pathways to enhance access to the Ram temple. These initiatives underline the holistic approach to Ayodhya’s development, keeping its rich heritage intact while creating an environment for future growth.

Overall, the projects in Ayodhya and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, worth over Rs 4,600 crore, represent a significant push towards the comprehensive development of the region. As Ayodhya prepares for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, these projects will play a crucial role in transforming the city into a hub of spiritual tourism with advanced infrastructure and connectivity.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

