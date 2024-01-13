en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates First EMU Train Service in Navi Mumbai

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates First EMU Train Service in Navi Mumbai

In a pivotal event marking the development of public transportation infrastructure in Navi Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the region’s first Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train service. The inaugural run, commencing from Uran railway station to Kharkopar, introduces an efficient, environmentally friendly travel option for residents.

Revolutionizing Urban Connectivity

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to enhance urban connectivity and foster sustainable city development. The introduction of the EMU train service not only aims to alleviate traffic congestion but also ensures reduced travel times and a more reliable transportation mode for Navi Mumbai’s population and neighboring areas.

Unveiling the New Era of Public Transport

The inaugural ceremony, likely attended by key government officials, railway authorities, and local dignitaries, symbolizes the government’s consistent commitment to modernizing the country’s railway network. The Uran-Kharkopar EMU train and other railway projects worth approximately Rs 2000 crore were initiated in Maharashtra. The 14.60 km double line section of Kharkopar-Uran, part of the 27 km double line project of Belapur-Seawood-Uran section, is estimated to cost around Rs 3000 crore.

Key Features of the New Infrastructure

The section features four new stations—Shemtikhar, Nava Sheva, Dronagiri, and Uran—integrated with essential infrastructure such as one important bridge, two major bridges, 39 minor bridges, three Road Over Bridges, and three Road Under Bridges. This extended suburban train service is designed to cater to diverse commuters, including students, traders, and daily workers, delivering an affordable and eco-friendly transportation alternative and enhancing connectivity to the SEZ area and Navi Mumbai.

The inauguration of the first suburban train from Uran represents a significant milestone in the completion of the 27-kilometer Belapur-Seawoods-Uran suburban corridor. With a project value of Rs 2973.35 crore, this initiative saw a financial partnership between Maharashtra government’s CIDCO and the Railways in a 67-33 ratio, thereby providing a convenient alternative for thousands of commuters in the area.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
25 seconds ago
Philip Morris International Appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director of its India Operations
Philip Morris International (PMI) has announced the appointment of Navaneel Kar as the Managing Director of its India operations, IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited. Kar, a seasoned professional with over a quarter of a century’s experience in various consumer sectors, is set to lead the transformation journey of Philip Morris in India, with an
Philip Morris International Appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director of its India Operations
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
1 min ago
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
ReNew Energy Global Refinances Debentures Worth INR 23,910 Million
2 mins ago
ReNew Energy Global Refinances Debentures Worth INR 23,910 Million
Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival
30 seconds ago
Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
34 seconds ago
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
PM Narendra Modi Launches Women Empowerment Initiative in Maharashtra
47 seconds ago
PM Narendra Modi Launches Women Empowerment Initiative in Maharashtra
Latest Headlines
World News
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
29 seconds
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
35 seconds
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
48 seconds
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
1 min
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
1 min
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
2 mins
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
2 mins
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
2 mins
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
2 mins
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
41 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app