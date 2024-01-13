Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates First EMU Train Service in Navi Mumbai

In a pivotal event marking the development of public transportation infrastructure in Navi Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the region’s first Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train service. The inaugural run, commencing from Uran railway station to Kharkopar, introduces an efficient, environmentally friendly travel option for residents.

Revolutionizing Urban Connectivity

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to enhance urban connectivity and foster sustainable city development. The introduction of the EMU train service not only aims to alleviate traffic congestion but also ensures reduced travel times and a more reliable transportation mode for Navi Mumbai’s population and neighboring areas.

Unveiling the New Era of Public Transport

The inaugural ceremony, likely attended by key government officials, railway authorities, and local dignitaries, symbolizes the government’s consistent commitment to modernizing the country’s railway network. The Uran-Kharkopar EMU train and other railway projects worth approximately Rs 2000 crore were initiated in Maharashtra. The 14.60 km double line section of Kharkopar-Uran, part of the 27 km double line project of Belapur-Seawood-Uran section, is estimated to cost around Rs 3000 crore.

Key Features of the New Infrastructure

The section features four new stations—Shemtikhar, Nava Sheva, Dronagiri, and Uran—integrated with essential infrastructure such as one important bridge, two major bridges, 39 minor bridges, three Road Over Bridges, and three Road Under Bridges. This extended suburban train service is designed to cater to diverse commuters, including students, traders, and daily workers, delivering an affordable and eco-friendly transportation alternative and enhancing connectivity to the SEZ area and Navi Mumbai.

The inauguration of the first suburban train from Uran represents a significant milestone in the completion of the 27-kilometer Belapur-Seawoods-Uran suburban corridor. With a project value of Rs 2973.35 crore, this initiative saw a financial partnership between Maharashtra government’s CIDCO and the Railways in a 67-33 ratio, thereby providing a convenient alternative for thousands of commuters in the area.