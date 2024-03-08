Prime Minister Modi Honors Technical Guruji Gaurav Chaudhary with National Tech Creator Award

At the inaugural National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Gaurav Chaudhary, famously known as Technical Guruji, with the Best Creator in Tech Category award at Bharat Mandapam. Chaudhary, the wealthiest Indian tech YouTuber, boasts a substantial net worth exceeding Rs 360 crore and a global following for his accessible tech insights on his YouTube channel, which has amassed over 23.5 million subscribers.

Advertisment

From Coding Prodigy to YouTube Phenomenon

Born in 1991 in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Gaurav Chaudhary's journey into the digital realm began early, with coding at 16 and a degree in microelectronics from BITS Pilani's Dubai campus. His YouTube channel, Technical Guruji, launched in 2015, quickly became a staple in tech circles for demystifying complex topics in easy-to-understand language, catapulting him to international fame and a subscriber base now over 23.5 million.

Extravagant Lifestyle and Diverse Ventures

Advertisment

Chaudhary's success extends beyond YouTube. He runs a lucrative business in Dubai and lives in a residence valued at Rs 60 crore. His passion for luxury cars is evident in his impressive collection, including a Rolls Royce Ghost, McLaren GT, and several other high-end vehicles, underscoring his extravagant lifestyle and diverse business ventures.

Acknowledgment from the Nation's Premier

The accolade from Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only highlights Gaurav Chaudhary's significant contributions to tech education via digital platforms but also sets a precedent for recognizing digital content creators at a national level. The National Creators Award, by honoring figures like Chaudhary, acknowledges the evolving landscape of content creation and its impact on education, entertainment, and information dissemination.

The recognition of Gaurav Chaudhary by the Prime Minister marks a milestone in the digital content creation sphere in India, spotlighting the influence and reach of tech educators like Technical Guruji. It also underscores the government's acknowledgment of digital platforms as powerful tools for education and engagement, heralding a new era of recognition for digital content creators in the country.