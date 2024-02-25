Prime Minister Modi Applauds Mohammad Manshah's Dedication to Preserving Gojri Language in Jammu and Kashmir

In the serene valleys of Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, a significant yet often overlooked effort to preserve the essence of cultural identity unfolds through the dedication of Mohammad Manshah. His three-decade-long commitment to the Gojri language, a cornerstone of the Gujjars and Bakerwals' heritage, recently received national recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat', a monthly radio address to the nation, Modi lauded Manshah's relentless work, casting a spotlight on the importance of safeguarding regional languages.

Championing Cultural Preservation

Mohammad Manshah's journey is nothing short of inspiring. With a literary output spanning 50 volumes across multiple languages, including Gojri, Pahari, Punjabi, and Urdu, Manshah has become a central figure in the cultural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. His works, encompassing poems, folk songs, and translations, serve not just as literary contributions but as lifelines preserving the linguistic heritage of the Gujjar Bakarwal community. Despite the significance of Gojri, it remains marginalized, absent from school curricula, and teetering on the brink of being forgotten. Manshah's recognition by the Prime Minister not only honors his individual efforts but also underscores the broader imperative of nurturing India's linguistic diversity.

A Pause in the Conversation

Prime Minister Modi's acknowledgment came during the latest 'Mann ki Baat', an address that has become a key platform for discussing national concerns and celebrating unsung heroes. However, in a move reflective of the democratic process, the program will be paused for the next three months due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This hiatus underscores the program's role in the fabric of Indian politics and society, providing a direct line of communication between the government and its citizens. 'Mann ki Baat' has been instrumental in highlighting figures like Manshah and initiatives such as the Odisha couple's 'Goat Bank', showcasing the rich tapestry of India's community-led innovations and cultural endeavors.

The Road Ahead for Gojri

The spotlight on Mohammad Manshah and the Gojri language brings to the fore critical questions about the future of India's regional languages. With Gojri's absence from educational curricula, its survival hinges on the efforts of individuals like Manshah and the broader societal recognition of its value. The Prime Minister's acknowledgment serves as a clarion call to not only celebrate such efforts but also to institutionalize support for endangered languages. The survival of Gojri and similar languages is not just about preserving words but about maintaining the cultural diversity that is intrinsic to India's identity.

As Mohammad Manshah's story reverberates across the nation, it invites reflection on the role of languages in weaving the social and cultural fabric of a country. His dedication, now recognized on a national platform, shines as a beacon of hope for the preservation of minority languages. The journey of Gojri, from the margins to the mainstream, exemplifies the resilience of cultural heritage against the tides of globalization and homogenization. In preserving such languages, we safeguard the diverse voices and stories that enrich the human experience.