Prime Minister Modi Announces Financial Aid Following Harni Lake Tragedy

A tragic incident unfolded at Harni lake in Vadodara, where a boat carrying 27 students and four teachers capsized, culminating in the loss of at least 16 lives, including 14 students and two teachers. The boat was part of a picnic organized by a private school. The local administration, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), launched a search operation to locate the missing individuals, while local residents also participated in the rescue efforts.

Response to the Tragedy

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi responded to the incident, expressing his condolences and offering financial assistance to the victims' families. The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 for each person injured in the incident. This news was relayed to the public via a post on social media platform X.

State Government and Local Authorities

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other government officials like State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, expressed their condolences and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the tragedy. The state government has pledged to provide Rs 4 lakh to each deceased person's family and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Reason for the Tragedy

Investigations into the incident revealed that the boat was overloaded beyond its capacity, which led to the unfortunate event. This has prompted calls for legal action against those responsible for the negligence, and the incident is being taken very seriously by the government.