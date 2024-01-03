Presumed Dead and Cremated, Goa Man Returns Home Alive

In an extraordinary turn of events, a man from Goa, India, who was presumed dead and had his funeral rites performed by his relatives, has made an astonishing return home. The man in question, 59-year-old Marcos Milagres from Agassaim village near Panaji, mysteriously disappeared last year, prompting his family to lodge a missing person’s report with the local police in October.

Identification of the Wrong Body

On October 7, a body was discovered in Panaji. Milagres’s family, in their despair and longing, mistakenly identified the body as his. They conducted his last rites and cremated the body, bidding a tearful farewell to their loved one. Little did they know, the saga was far from over.

A Call from Mumbai

Over two months later, the Goa police received an unexpected call from their counterparts in Mumbai about a man who was adamantly insisting that he was the ‘late’ Marcos Milagres. The man was subsequently transported to Agassaim police station where, to the sheer disbelief and overwhelming relief of his family, he was positively identified as Milagres.

A Journey Undertaken in Silence

Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that Milagres had set off for Mumbai on his own without notifying his family members, causing the confusion. This harrowing incident has left both the family and the community in a state of shock and relief. Yet, it also raises the mystery of the unidentified body initially mistaken as Milagres. As the dust settles on this extraordinary tale, questions linger about the mistaken identification and the circumstances that led to this bizarre chain of events.