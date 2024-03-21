Prestige Group Secures 62.5 Acres in Ghaziabad, Eyes ₹10,000 Crore Township Development

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has taken a significant step in expanding its presence in the Delhi-NCR region by acquiring a 62.5-acre land parcel at Indirapuram Extension in Ghaziabad. This move is set to pave the way for the development of a comprehensive township, projected to have a revenue potential of ₹10,000 crore, as the company revealed in a regulatory filing. With this acquisition, costing ₹468 crore, Prestige Group underscores its ambition to further cement its footprint in the vibrant real estate market of NCR.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Vision

This strategic acquisition signifies a milestone for Prestige Group, aligning with its vision to create integrated urban communities that redefine modern living. The land will be developed primarily as a residential area, supplemented by educational and retail facilities, embodying the successful ‘The Prestige City’ format. This format aims to offer residents a lifestyle experience within a large township, blending residential, retail, school, and recreational spaces seamlessly. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, emphasized the acquisition's importance, stating it presents an excellent opportunity for the group to bolster its presence in the region and extend 'The Prestige City' brand's success to NCR, following notable achievements in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Project Details and Expectations

Advertisment

The ambitious project will span over 10 million sq. ft. of saleable area, with a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding ₹10,000 crore. This development is not just a testament to Prestige Group's commitment to diversifying its sales portfolio but also showcases its confidence in the potential of the NCR market. The company has planned to launch the project within the next two quarters, aiming for completion within four years. Venkat K Narayana, Group CEO of Prestige Group, shared insights on the project timeline and expectations, highlighting the group's proven track record in delivering iconic developments and its anticipation for setting new benchmarks in the region.

Legacy and Future Outlook

With a legacy spanning over three decades in real estate development, Prestige Group has a diversified business model across various segments, including residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management, and warehouses. Operating in more than 12 major locations in India, the group has completed 300 projects, covering a developable area of 188 million sq ft. This latest acquisition not only reflects Prestige Group's long-term commitment to creating enduring value for stakeholders but also its confidence in the dynamic NCR real estate market's potential. As the project progresses, it will be interesting to observe how 'The Prestige City Indirapuram' contributes to reshaping the urban landscape of the region and setting new standards for integrated township development.