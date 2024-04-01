Prestige Estates Secures $240 Million Deal with ADIA, Kotak AIF for Residential Projects Across India

Prestige Estates has embarked on a transformative journey in India's real estate landscape by signing a landmark deal worth 20.01 billion rupees (approximately $240 million) with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Kotak Alternate Investment Fund. This strategic alliance targets the development of residential projects in key urban centers including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, and the National Capital Region, aiming for a Gross Development Value exceeding 180 billion rupees ($2.16 billion).

Strategic Collaboration and Growth

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Prestige Estates, reflecting strong investor confidence in its operational capabilities and corporate governance. The deal not only underscores the robust demand for quality residential spaces in India but also signifies the strategic importance of partnerships in achieving scalable growth. By pooling resources and expertise with ADIA and Kotak AIF, Prestige Estates aims to leverage this opportunity to further cement its leadership position in the Indian real estate sector.

Implications for the Indian Real Estate Market

