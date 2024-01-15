en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Presolv360 Boosts Advisory Council with Prominent Legal Figures

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Presolv360 Boosts Advisory Council with Prominent Legal Figures

Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform Presolv360 is strengthening its advisory council with the addition of three distinguished legal figures: former Chief Justice of India, Justice U U Lalit, former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B N Srikrishna, and former High Court Judge, Justice Kannan Krishnamoorthy. Tasked with guiding Presolv360 on a variety of aspects including legal, ethical, procedural, and policy matters, their appointment aligns with India’s increasing emphasis on institutional Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

Aligning with Government’s Vision

This strategic move comes on the back of new legislation on Mediation and a review of the Arbitration law. Presolv360’s ambition is to make ODR a successful model akin to UPI, a digital payment system that has reshaped financial transactions in the country. The company’s mission aligns with the Government of India’s vision for dispute resolution.

Legal Luminaries on Board

Justice Lalit expressed his delight at the opportunity to support an institution that is leading the technological transformation in dispute resolution. Justice Srikrishna, emphasizing the importance of focusing on institutions and ODR, stated that India’s journey to become an ADR hub depends on such initiatives. Justice Kannan, already serving as an empanelled mediator with Presolv360, highlighted the company’s evolution from a disruptive legal-tech idea to a leading ADR institution.

Presolv360: Aiming for Global Recognition

Presolv360 aspires to become a world-class ADR institution, recognized as synonymous with ADR in India and the region. Bhaven Shah, Co-Founder of Presolv360, expressed optimism about leveraging the expertise of these legal stalwarts to shape the company’s vision and processes, thereby fostering dispute resolution that is efficient, accessible, and fair.

0
India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
19 seconds ago
KisanKonnect Secures INR 31 Crores in Pre-Series A Funding to Enhance Farm-to-Fork Operations
In a significant move towards revolutionizing the agri-tech sector, Mumbai-based startup KisanKonnect has successfully raised INR 31 Crores (approximately $3.7 Million) in its pre-Series A funding round. This development comes as the company gears up to enhance its farm-to-fork operations, connecting consumers with fresh produce directly from the source – the farmers. Investors Rally Behind
KisanKonnect Secures INR 31 Crores in Pre-Series A Funding to Enhance Farm-to-Fork Operations
Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Murder: Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Arrested
1 min ago
Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Murder: Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Arrested
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India
6 mins ago
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India's Public Sector Reforms
48 seconds ago
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India's Public Sector Reforms
Muslim Ram Bhakt from Kashmir: A Tale of Communal Harmony
59 seconds ago
Muslim Ram Bhakt from Kashmir: A Tale of Communal Harmony
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
1 min ago
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Latest Headlines
World News
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
34 seconds
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
Cahir Park Shakes Up League with Stunning Victory Over Reigning Champions
34 seconds
Cahir Park Shakes Up League with Stunning Victory Over Reigning Champions
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
46 seconds
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
48 seconds
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
1 min
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
1 min
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
1 min
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
2 mins
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
2 mins
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app