Presolv360 Boosts Advisory Council with Prominent Legal Figures

Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform Presolv360 is strengthening its advisory council with the addition of three distinguished legal figures: former Chief Justice of India, Justice U U Lalit, former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B N Srikrishna, and former High Court Judge, Justice Kannan Krishnamoorthy. Tasked with guiding Presolv360 on a variety of aspects including legal, ethical, procedural, and policy matters, their appointment aligns with India’s increasing emphasis on institutional Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

Aligning with Government’s Vision

This strategic move comes on the back of new legislation on Mediation and a review of the Arbitration law. Presolv360’s ambition is to make ODR a successful model akin to UPI, a digital payment system that has reshaped financial transactions in the country. The company’s mission aligns with the Government of India’s vision for dispute resolution.

Legal Luminaries on Board

Justice Lalit expressed his delight at the opportunity to support an institution that is leading the technological transformation in dispute resolution. Justice Srikrishna, emphasizing the importance of focusing on institutions and ODR, stated that India’s journey to become an ADR hub depends on such initiatives. Justice Kannan, already serving as an empanelled mediator with Presolv360, highlighted the company’s evolution from a disruptive legal-tech idea to a leading ADR institution.

Presolv360: Aiming for Global Recognition

Presolv360 aspires to become a world-class ADR institution, recognized as synonymous with ADR in India and the region. Bhaven Shah, Co-Founder of Presolv360, expressed optimism about leveraging the expertise of these legal stalwarts to shape the company’s vision and processes, thereby fostering dispute resolution that is efficient, accessible, and fair.