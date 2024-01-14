President Droupadi Murmu’s Northeast Tour: A Blend of Sports, Development, and Culture

President Droupadi Murmu is all set to make a significant visit to the states of Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, 2024. A shining example of commitment to the development of the Northeast region of India, her itinerary includes several inaugurations, addresses, and foundation laying for new projects.

Championing Sports and Community Empowerment

The President’s visit begins with the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura. This marks the first time for a President to grace the Garo Hills with her presence. The event, which is the 5th edition of the Meghalaya Games, is expected to see participation from about 3,000 athletes from different parts of the state, showcasing traditional Meghalayan sports and contributing to the growth and diversification of sports within the region. Following this, she will engage with members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport, demonstrating a strong commitment to community empowerment.

Boosting Infrastructure and Tourism

President Droupadi Murmu will also virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex in Tura. In addition, she will inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and the Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, underscoring the importance of robust infrastructure for regional growth. In her effort to boost tourism, she will lay foundation stones for a Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the picturesque villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim.

Civic Reception and Cultural Festivities

The Government of Meghalaya has planned a civic reception in President Murmu’s honor at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong. This will be followed by her addressing a gathering at Mawphlang, a location known for its Sacred Groves. The President’s tour concludes with her attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso in Diphu, Assam, a testament to her support for cultural diversity and heritage.

The President’s visit is not merely a series of formal events; it is a demonstration of the central government’s focus on the Northeast region’s development, community empowerment, and cultural heritage promotion.