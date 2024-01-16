President Droupadi Murmu Lauds Tribal Communities for Conservation Efforts

In a public meeting held in Mawphlang, Meghalaya, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the tribal communities for their significant role in environmental conservation, a cause deeply entrenched in their indigenous knowledge, culture, and religious beliefs. The President amplified the importance of tribal practices in fulfilling national objectives of biodiversity preservation and maintaining ecological equilibrium.

Infrastructure Development and Economic Growth

Murmu also presided over the virtual inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for numerous infrastructure projects, including roads and tourist accommodations, along with a ropeway at Shillong Peak. She expressed optimism that these developments would augment connectivity, paving the way for sustainable and inclusive growth in the region.

Role of Women in Conservation and Climate Action

Highlighting the critical role of women in tribal societies, President Murmu advocated for their increased participation in conservation and climate initiatives. She stressed the importance of including women in decision-making processes for more effective action against climate change.

Meghalaya's Ambitions and Forest Preservation

The President acknowledged Meghalaya's aspiration to become a model state that strikes a balance between preserving forests and embracing modernity. She pointed out the state's ambitious economic growth plans, including a goal of becoming a $10 billion economy by 2028, with tourism playing a significant role. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reiterated the government's commitment to preserving the state's 76 percent forest cover to combat climate change and recognized the community's efforts in this regard.