Preserving Jaisalmer Fort: Balancing Heritage and Habitation

Set deep in the heart of the Thar Desert, where the sand dunes paint a golden hue under the sun, stands the majestic Jaisalmer Fort. Known also as Sonar Quila, or the Golden Fort, it is one of the few living forts in the world, housing thousands of residents within its ancient walls. The fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a symbol of the rich history and cultural heritage of Rajasthan, India, attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists annually despite its remote location.

A Living Heritage

Unlike other historic sites that serve solely as monuments or museums, Jaisalmer Fort is a vibrant hub of life. It not only includes a royal palace and public temples but is also a bustling business district with shops, hotels, and cafes. The fort serves as a neighborhood and a place of worship, making it a unique living heritage site. However, this very status of being a living heritage is causing significant infrastructure issues.

The Challenge of Conservation

With an increasing population, the fort’s old sewage system and improper drainage are causing water damage to the foundation. This, in turn, threatens the fort’s stability as it can cause stones to fall and walls to crumble. Steps towards conservation have been initiated, led by architect and conservationist Asheesh Srivastava, who has been restoring the fort since 2001. However, the scarcity of artisans skilled in ancient construction techniques poses a significant challenge to the restoration process.

A Community Effort

The current King of Jaisalmer, Chaitanya Raj Singh, emphasizes the need for local involvement in the restoration. By reducing reliance on outside help, he believes it will not only preserve the fort but also support local livelihoods. The state government is also working to establish regulations for construction and expansion within the fort, aiming to strike a balance between preserving its heritage and accommodating its living residents.