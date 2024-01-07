Preserving Indigenous Paddy: Assam’s Annapurna Rice Library’s Historic Conservation Effort

Deep in the heart of Jorhat district in Assam, India, a unique library has been silently cultivating a legacy of conservation and education for the past 15 years. This is the Annapurna Rice Library, a testament to the vision of 41-year-old Mahan Chandra Borah who has committed his life to preserving indigenous paddy varieties. The library, a symbol of Borah’s relentless pursuit, shelters over 500 rice varieties, some native to the Northeast while others span across the nation’s vast agricultural landscape.

A Global Conservation Inspiration

Inspired by the worldwide movement to preserve traditional paddy species as historical relics, Borah embarked on his conservation mission. He was driven by the realization of the gradual disappearance of these varieties from Assamese agriculture, a trend that was eroding not just the genetic diversity but also the rich cultural heritage tied to these grains.

Triumphing Over Challenges

Despite the lack of support from NGOs due to funding constraints, Borah’s resolve remained unshaken. He found a partner in Debojit Neog, who constructed a house for seed preservation on Borah’s land, in memory of Neog’s son. This house subsequently transformed into the Annapurna Rice Library, a beacon of conservation and knowledge.

A Resource for Education and Research

The library has evolved into an educational resource, enlightening students about their heritage and the crucial role of genetic diversity in crops. Borah, in his capacity as a conservationist and educator, frequently visits schools and colleges to spread this message. He has also allocated two ‘bighas’ of his land to cultivate different varieties, each plot a living testament to a species’ struggle for survival.

With the belief that the genetic diversity of the seeds he has safeguarded could be instrumental in developing new resilient varieties, Borah envisions a future where these grains could combat food crises and climate change. He advocates for agriculture to maintain its essence as a cultural practice rather than becoming an industry.

Open to collaboration, Borah’s doors are always welcoming to organizations focused on agro-ecology and environmental conservation. His vision for the Annapurna Rice Library continues to grow, sowing seeds of hope for the future of indigenous paddy varieties.

