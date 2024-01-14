en English
India

Preparations for Simhastha Mahaparva-2028 Set to Advance in Ujjain

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Preparations for Simhastha Mahaparva-2028 Set to Advance in Ujjain

In a bid to orchestrate the international religious event, Simhastha Mahaparva-2028, preparations are set to gain momentum in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh following a high-level meeting on Sunday at Vikramaditya Sankul Bhavan. Spearheading the operations is Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who, along with senior officials from Ujjain and Indore divisions, will evaluate the proposed projects and works.

The Road Ahead

The blueprint for the preparations is informed by the insights garnered from the previous event in 2016. However, the execution of the proposed plans has been delayed due to budgetary constraints. Among the key infrastructure projects discussed are the construction of bridges, roads, a riverfront corridor, and a central fair authority office.

The Challenges

One of the significant hurdles is the occupation of the current Simhastha Fair Authority building by the Smart City administration. Adding to the woes, there has been a delay in appointments for crucial positions required for the event’s organization. Despite these setbacks, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has been proactive in pushing for progress, having already held a preliminary meeting in December and instructed officials to expedite preparations.

Laying the Groundwork

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh stressed the need to identify major permanent works and underscored the importance of the 2016 report in planning. His aim is to achieve well-coordinated administrative, financial, and technical approvals to kickstart the groundwork. As Ujjain gears up for Simhastha Mahaparva-2028, the world watches with anticipation.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

