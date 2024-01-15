Preity Zinta and Family Fulfill Long-Held Dream with Trip to Peru

Actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough rang in the New Year with a surprise trip to Peru, a long-held dream shared since their initial meeting 12 years ago. The couple’s twins, Jai and Gia, accompanied them on this memorable journey.

Embarking on the Inka Trail

One of the highlights of their trip was a challenging yet rewarding hike up the famous Inka Trail. The trail, steeped in history and natural beauty, offers hikers a choice between a 4-day or 1-day hike. The couple, opting for the latter, undertook a 16-kilometer uphill trek, an experience Zinta described as both exhausting and exhilarating.

Sharing the Adventure

Zinta took to social media to share their experience, expressing gratitude to SA Expeditions and their guide, Edwin Huaman, for curating the trip. She hoped that their adventure would inspire others to explore the beauty of Peru and take on the Inka Trail.

Return to the Limelight

While Zinta has been absent from the cinema screen for some time, her return to the limelight is eagerly anticipated with the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Her recent appearance at the player’s auction in Dubai caught attention, with fans noting her enduring beauty at the age of 48.