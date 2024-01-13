en English
India

Preeti Kumar Attends ED Office Amid Land Irregularities Allegations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
Preeti Kumar Attends ED Office Amid Land Irregularities Allegations

Preeti Kumar, wife of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Avinash Kumar, attended the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) regional office in Ranchi on Friday in response to allegations of irregularities in land acquisition for the Berlin Hospital project. Kumar, linked to the hospital located at Bariatu Road in the state capital, was previously summoned on January 3, but failed to appear. A fresh summons for January 12 prompted her attendance.

Allegations and Appearance

The ED had previously surveyed the hospital’s land on December 5, following accusations of irregularities in its allocation. Kumar, who holds a commercial interest in the hospital, was expected to provide relevant documents during her appearance. However, she arrived without them, sparking speculation about her willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

Questioning and Interrogation

During her visit to the ED’s regional office, Kumar provided information about the location of Berlin Hospital and its connection to her. She was questioned about the land in question, which has become the focal point of the investigation. The nature of the irregularities and the extent of Kumar’s involvement are yet to be revealed.

Future Implications

The investigation into the Berlin Hospital land case is ongoing, with the ED continuing to probe the allegations against Kumar. Her failure to provide the requested documents may lead to further scrutiny and potential legal consequences. The case underscores the need for transparency in land allocation processes, particularly when high-ranking officials and their families are involved.

India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

