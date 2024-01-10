en English
India

Pre-Release Event of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Marred by Stampede, Police Official Injured

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Pre-Release Event of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Marred by Stampede, Police Official Injured

In a shocking turn of events, the pre-release celebration of the anticipated film ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, was marred by chaos and disorder. The incident, which took place in Guntur, resulted in a stampede amongst fans eager to secure prime viewing spots, leading to the injury of a police official.

A Scene of Disorder

The pandemonium was captured in a video released by ANI, which showed fans crossing barriers, scrambling up poles, and hurling chairs. Amidst the turmoil, Venkata Rao, a Sub Inspector at Old Guntur police station, was injured. The film’s production team has yet to issue a public statement about the incident. However, Mahesh Babu expressed his appreciation for the Guntur police’s support during the event on Instagram.

An Unexpected Venue

The pre-release event was initially planned to be held in Hyderabad but was relocated to Guntur due to concerns about security. Unsurprisingly, the shift in venue didn’t prevent the unfortunate incident from occurring.

Anticipated Release Amidst Chaos

The trailer for ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ released before the event, teases a family drama featuring characters played by Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Mahesh Babu. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S. Despite the unfortunate incident, the film is set to be released on January 12, during the Sankranthi festival, alongside other major film releases. In a heartfelt message, Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude to the fans, stating that they mean everything to him and reflecting on the loss of his parents in recent years.

India Security
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

