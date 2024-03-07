Pre-Monsoon Alert: Sawhney Initiates Flood Control Measures in Punjab Villages, ₹3 Crore Allocated

As the monsoon season approaches, proactive steps are being taken in Punjab to mitigate the potential impact of floods on vulnerable communities. Deputy Commissioner Sawhney, along with a team of officials, visited Garhi Fazil, Garhi Sheru, and Mattewara villages to assess and initiate flood control measures. Highlighting the urgency, Sawhney emphasized the establishment of a viable mechanism to ensure all flood control arrangements are in place before the rainy season hits, aiming to safeguard the residents from any adverse events.

Urgent Measures and Financial Allocations

The visit by the deputy commissioner and her team marks a critical step towards fortifying the region against floods. Sawhney has asked officials to remain vigilant and act swiftly to avoid any untoward incidents during the monsoon. In response, officials outlined the commencement of reconstruction work on the 3500-ft long Dhussi Bandh in Mattewara, a project prioritized for Flood Season 2024. With ₹3 crore sanctioned for this essential work, the preparations are underway, including the tendering process, to ensure timely completion of the flood defenses.

Strengthening Infrastructure

In addition to the Dhussi Bandh project, significant efforts are being made to enhance the flood resilience of Garhi Fazil village, which was severely impacted by the last flood. The ongoing work includes laying studs, revetment, and raising Dhussi Bandh, with an investment of ₹80 lakh aimed at protecting the area from flood-like situations. Sawhney has directed that the work for strengthening vulnerable points along the river be expedited, emphasizing the importance of a fool-proof mechanism to fortify weak points along the Sutlej River.

Commitment to Safety and Preparedness

Sawhney's directive to ensure the completion of work at vulnerable points along the river highlights the administration's commitment to preventing inconvenience to the public during the rainy season. By allocating significant resources and focusing on critical infrastructure projects, the district administration is taking decisive action to protect its citizens. Sawhney reiterated the duty of the administration to ensure the safety and well-being of the people during the monsoon, underscoring the importance of readiness and collective effort in facing the challenges posed by the season.

The efforts in Punjab to combat the anticipated flood threats through strategic planning, financial investment, and infrastructure strengthening showcase a proactive approach to disaster management. With the monsoon season on the horizon, the measures taken by Sawhney and her team reflect a determined effort to mitigate risks and safeguard the communities at risk. The focus on early preparation and the allocation of resources for flood control projects exemplifies a commitment to public safety and resilience in the face of natural calamities.