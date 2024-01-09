en English
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: A Celebration of the Global Indian Diaspora

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Every year on January 9th, India celebrates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, or NRI Day, paying tribute to the global contributions of the Indian diaspora. This date bears historical significance as it marks Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa to India in 1915, a pivotal moment that led to his leadership in the Indian independence movement. Since its inception in 2003, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has become an annual beacon for celebrating the achievements of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

Fostering Global Indian Unity

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas does more than applaud the success of the Indian community abroad. It serves as a potent reminder of the roots that bind Indians worldwide. It bolsters pride in Indian heritage and fosters a sense of belonging, regardless of geographical boundaries. The event reaches out to the diaspora, encouraging them to contribute to India’s progress and maintain their connection with their cultural and historical roots.

17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

The cornerstone of this day is the Pravasi Bharatiya Convention. Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and partnered with organizations like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the convention presents a platform for the global Indian community to engage with the Indian government. The 17th convention, held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in 2023, continued this tradition of acknowledging and honoring the achievements of overseas Indians while fostering ties and facilitating collaboration.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards

Another highlight of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. Bestowed upon NRIs and PIOs, the award recognizes their outstanding contributions in various sectors while maintaining their Indian roots. This award serves as a symbol of recognition and appreciation from the motherland, adding to the sense of unity and pride among Indians globally.

In conclusion, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is more than a celebration. It’s an affirmation of the global Indian community’s role in India’s growth and development, a bridge connecting Indians worldwide to their roots, and a platform to acknowledge their contributions. As we look forward to the next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, we are reminded of the diaspora’s impact and their ongoing role in shaping India’s future.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

