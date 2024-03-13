Prasar Bharati Unveils PB-SHABD: Revolutionizing News Sharing for Indian Media

Prasar Bharati, India's premier public broadcaster, has launched a groundbreaking news sharing platform, PB-SHABD, marking a significant step forward in the dissemination of news across India. Announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, this innovative service aims to bridge the gap between Prasar Bharati's extensive network of 1,500 reporters and stringers and registered news entities, including newspapers, magazines, news channels, and digital publishers. By offering a wide array of content formats such as audio, video, text, and photos, PB-SHABD is set to transform the way news is shared and consumed in the country.

Expanding Reach and Accessibility

Under the PB-SHABD initiative, registered news entities will have the privilege of accessing and redistributing Prasar Bharati's diverse news feeds without the need to credit or carry the Doordarshan or Akashvani logos, thus maintaining their brand identity. This service, free until September 2024, is especially beneficial for smaller and local papers and channels focusing on stories of local interest. Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, emphasized the platform's aim to share thousands of stories that cannot be accommodated in regular programs, thereby enriching content for news organizations with accurate and meaningful reports.

Terms of Use and Content Integrity

The terms and conditions laid out for PB-SHABD users focus on preserving the integrity and context of the original news content. News entities are barred from editing stories in a manner that changes their context or using AI tools for modification. Additionally, prohibitions against morphing or using voice cloning technologies ensure that the authenticity of the content is maintained. Prasar Bharati also mandates that the original date and time stamp on the news content remain unaltered, emphasizing the importance of presenting news in its true form and timeline.

Legal Framework and Future Plans

Prasar Bharati has made it clear that any misuse of the content, including actions that could defame the country or its institutions, will lead to the revocation of service rights and possible legal action. This stern stance underscores the platform's commitment to responsible news sharing. Looking ahead, Prasar Bharati plans to refine PB-SHABD's pricing plans based on feedback from registered entities and is committed to conducting an outreach program to encourage wider participation.

The launch of PB-SHABD by Prasar Bharati represents a pivotal moment in the Indian media landscape, promising to enhance the flow of information and facilitate the sharing of diverse news stories across India. As this platform grows and evolves, it holds the potential to foster a more informed and connected society, reinforcing the role of accurate and reliable news in the digital age.