Pranit Kulkarni’s Journey: From Adoption to Reunion

Pranit Kulkarni, born in Sassoon hospital in 1989, started his journey of self-discovery at a tender age. He was put up for adoption through the hospital’s NGO, SOFOSH, and was adopted by Meera and Madhav Kulkarni. The couple turned to adoption after a uterine tumor crushed their hopes of having a biological child. Pranit spent his formative years in Bajar Bhogaon, near Kolhapur, where candidness about his adoption was common knowledge.

Unveiling the Adoption Story

Pranit learnt of his adoption at the age of four. His adoptive parents were teachers, and he grew up in a close-knit community where neighbors were akin to extended family. Following the demise of both his adoptive parents, he relocated to Pune, moving in with his grandmother. It was during his college years that he discovered the potential of tracing his biological parents with the assistance of SOFOSH.

Meeting the Biological Mother

Despite initial hesitation from his biological mother, who had since started her own family, Pranit met her when he was 21. The meeting was an emotional experience, with Pranit expressing gratitude for being left in safe, caring hands. Today, Pranit maintains a strong bond with SOFOSH, attending pre-adoptive meetings and guiding aspiring parents through the adoption process.

Ashwini’s Quest and Challenges

During one of these meetings, Pranit encountered Ashwini, a woman who shared a similar life story. After becoming a mother to twins, Ashwini was seeking to uncover her biological roots. Despite facing obstacles in personal relationships due to her status as an adopted individual, Ashwini remained steadfast in her pursuit.

Adoptees, not just in India but globally, have the potential to trace their biological parents. In Ohio, for instance, adult adoptees gained the right in 2015 to request their adoption files without a court order. However, birth parents could opt to have their names removed from original birth certificates if they filed a request prior to March 20, 2015. This has provided a lifeline for those seeking to unearth their origins and understand their past, much like Pranit and Ashwini.