Pranav Shailesh Trivedi: From Advocate to Judge at Gujarat High Court

In a significant development, Advocate Pranav Shailesh Trivedi has been promoted to the rank of a judge at the Gujarat High Court, an elevation that comes following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium. The initial recommendation for Trivedi's appointment, made on January 9, 2024, was a culmination of an extensive process that saw the High Court of Gujarat's collegium, the Gujarat governor, and the chief minister recommend him.

A Journey of Resilience

The journey of Trivedi's elevation wasn't without its share of challenges. There was a brief pause in the process when the Supreme Court Collegium requested the proposal to be returned to the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on March 2, 2023. This was a procedural move, designed to allow the proposal to be considered at an appropriate stage.

Reconsideration and Confirmation

Subsequently, the Department of Justice sent the file back for positive reconsideration. Demonstrating a robust and transparent process, the Supreme Court Collegium, after conducting additional inquiries and considering the reasons recorded by the Department of Justice, reaffirmed Trivedi's suitability. This led to the issuance of a notification by the law ministry, confirming Trivedi's elevation.

Adding to the Bench Strength

With Trivedi's appointment, the working strength of the Gujarat High Court has been bolstered. It now stands at 30 judges, working towards the sanctioned strength of 52 judges. Trivedi's elevation is a testament to his 23 years of practice at the High Court of Gujarat, his specialization in taxation and criminal law, and his impressive track record of appearing in cases resulting in 68 reported judgments.