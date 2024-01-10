Pran Pratishtha Preparations in Full Swing: Nepal’s Ambassador Spotlights Deep Ties with Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

In the heart of Ayodhya, preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir are in full swing. The city is buzzing with anticipation for the seven-day event starting January 16, where the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed. Dignitaries and devotees from diverse backgrounds are gathering for this momentous ceremony, led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a respected priest from Varanasi.

Deep-rooted Ties with Nepal and the Ram Mandir

Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, shed light on the profound and traditional bonds between Nepal and the Ram Mandir. Many Nepali devotees have historically visited and contributed to the temple, considering it a part of their cultural heritage. Sharma further discussed the proposal to declare Ayodhya and Janakpur as sister cities, a notion heartily endorsed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Rs 1000 crore fund to enhance these ties.

Ayodhya Prepares for the Amrit Mahotsav

Ayodhya is also preparing for the Amrit Mahotsav, a grand celebration from January 14 to January 22, to honor the spiritual and cultural importance of Lord Rama’s birthplace. These preparations include accommodation arrangements, medical facilities, and a detailed schedule of the ceremonies leading up to the Pran Pratishtha.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: A Model of Success

In addition to the upcoming events, Sharma praised the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit for its success in attracting investments and developing infrastructure. He suggested that other states and even countries could glean valuable insights from Gujarat’s accomplishments.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with its cultural and historical significance, is not just about the inauguration of a temple, but it also serves as a beacon of unity and collective harmony amongst devotees. As the city of Ayodhya prepares, the world watches with bated breath, ready to witness the spiritual and cultural grandeur of this historic event.