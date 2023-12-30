‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ram Temple: A Significant Cultural Event Marking a New Chapter

On January 22, an event of great cultural and religious significance took place at the Ram Temple, marking a new chapter in its history. This event, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, is a revered Hindu ritual that signifies the invocation of a deity’s presence into a newly constructed temple or idol. In this case, the deity was Lord Ram, and the ceremony marked his divine manifestation into the idol, turning it into an object of worship.

The Selection Process of the Idol

The selection process of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ended with a unanimous decision. The chosen idol, which was selected from three designs based on divineness and a childlike appearance, was brought for ‘Pran Pratishtha’. This momentous consecration ceremony spanned over seven days, beginning on January 16, with the deity of Ram Lalla being consecrated in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’ on January 22.

Political Tensions and Preparations

The grand celebration of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, however, was not without its political tensions. The Congress party in Kerala was faced with a dilemma about whether to participate or not, given the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s decision not to attend the ceremony and concerns about losing support from the Muslim vote bank. Additionally, preparations for the ceremony were carried out at a brisk pace, with heightened security measures implemented in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. During his visit on December 30, PM Modi inaugurated various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

A Grand Celebration with 1108 ‘Damrus’

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, around 1108 ‘Damrus’, a traditional musical instrument associated with Lord Shiva, were played during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. This event reflects the cultural heritage and religious fervor associated with the Ram Temple and the deity Lord Ram. It was a momentous occasion for the temple’s devotees, symbolizing the temple’s readiness for worship.

This event, involving the significant cultural and religious symbol of the Ram Temple, provides a glimpse into the deep-rooted faith and tradition that continue to shape the lives of many Hindus. From the selection of the idol to the grand celebration with 1108 ‘Damrus’, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony marks a significant event in the religious and cultural landscape of India.

