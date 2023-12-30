en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ram Temple: A Significant Cultural Event Marking a New Chapter

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:03 am EST
‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ram Temple: A Significant Cultural Event Marking a New Chapter

On January 22, an event of great cultural and religious significance took place at the Ram Temple, marking a new chapter in its history. This event, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, is a revered Hindu ritual that signifies the invocation of a deity’s presence into a newly constructed temple or idol. In this case, the deity was Lord Ram, and the ceremony marked his divine manifestation into the idol, turning it into an object of worship.

The Selection Process of the Idol

The selection process of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ended with a unanimous decision. The chosen idol, which was selected from three designs based on divineness and a childlike appearance, was brought for ‘Pran Pratishtha’. This momentous consecration ceremony spanned over seven days, beginning on January 16, with the deity of Ram Lalla being consecrated in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’ on January 22.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Hits Record High with Sensex at 72,410 and Nifty 50 at 21,779)

Political Tensions and Preparations

The grand celebration of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, however, was not without its political tensions. The Congress party in Kerala was faced with a dilemma about whether to participate or not, given the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s decision not to attend the ceremony and concerns about losing support from the Muslim vote bank. Additionally, preparations for the ceremony were carried out at a brisk pace, with heightened security measures implemented in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. During his visit on December 30, PM Modi inaugurated various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

(Read Also: India’s Agricultural Sector Battles Climate Change, Eyes Robust Harvest)

A Grand Celebration with 1108 ‘Damrus’

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, around 1108 ‘Damrus’, a traditional musical instrument associated with Lord Shiva, were played during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. This event reflects the cultural heritage and religious fervor associated with the Ram Temple and the deity Lord Ram. It was a momentous occasion for the temple’s devotees, symbolizing the temple’s readiness for worship.

This event, involving the significant cultural and religious symbol of the Ram Temple, provides a glimpse into the deep-rooted faith and tradition that continue to shape the lives of many Hindus. From the selection of the idol to the grand celebration with 1108 ‘Damrus’, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony marks a significant event in the religious and cultural landscape of India.

 

Read More

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India's Travel Infrastructure

By Rafia Tasleem

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon's Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Army Bolsters Border Security with Armour-Piercing Proof Vehicl ...
@India · 7 mins
Indian Army Bolsters Border Security with Armour-Piercing Proof Vehicl ...
heart comment 0
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident
Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation
Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
2 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
3 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
5 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
6 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
8 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
8 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
9 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
10 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
10 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app