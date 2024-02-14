Prakash Jha's 'Janadesh': A Cinematic Exploration of Democracy and Political Trust

Renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha embarks on a new cinematic journey with 'Janadesh', a film that delves into the intricacies of democracy. In an exclusive interview, Jha shared his thoughts on the current socio-political climate and how it has influenced his work.

Advertisment

A Cinematic Exploration of Democracy

Prakash Jha, the mastermind behind critically acclaimed films like 'Damul', 'Gangajal', 'Apaharan', 'Raajneeti', 'Aashram', and 'Mrityudand', is set to release his latest offering, 'Janadesh'. The film aims to explore the complexities of democracy and political trust, a subject close to Jha's heart.

Jha's directorial debut in 1984 with 'Hip Hip Hurray' marked the beginning of an illustrious career in cinema. Over the years, he has received numerous awards and accolades for his socially and politically charged films.

Advertisment

Inspiration from the Changing Socio-Political Landscape

Reflecting on his political journey, Jha expressed his admiration for PM Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, while also criticizing the manipulative nature of elections. Despite his deep involvement in political themes, Jha clarified that he has no interest in contesting the 2024 elections.

Speaking about the current state of democracy, Jha voiced his concerns over the sense of insecurity in the system. He emphasized that stories cannot exist without conflicts, and it is these conflicts that drive his filmmaking.

Advertisment

The Birth of 'Janadesh'

Jha's upcoming film, 'Janadesh', is not a political statement, but rather an attempt to understand democracy in its essence. The changing socio-political dynamics have greatly impacted Jha's work, and 'Janadesh' is a testament to his evolving perspective.

As Jha continues to push the boundaries of issue-based cinema, audiences can look forward to a thought-provoking exploration of democracy in 'Janadesh'. With his unique storytelling approach, Jha aims to spark conversations and inspire change.

Insecurity in Democracy: Expressing his concerns about the current state of democracy, Jha shared his belief that something new will emerge from the existing sense of insecurity in democratic systems worldwide.

Jha's latest film, 'Janadesh', is expected to captivate audiences with its exploration of democracy and political trust, further solidifying his position as a prominent figure in issue-based cinema.