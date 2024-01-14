Prahlad Kakkar Advocates for Infrastructure Development in Lakshadweep on 'WeThePeople'

In a recent episode of 'WeThePeople', renowned advertising guru Prahlad Kakkar shed light on the dire need for infrastructure development in the archipelago of Lakshadweep. Kakkar, in conversation with host rishika625, emphasised that the Union Territory of India is in desperate need of significant investment in its infrastructure to not only improve the quality of life for its inhabitants but also to bolster its potential as a leading tourist destination.

Lakshadweep's Current State of Infrastructure

Kakkar highlighted that the current state of infrastructure in Lakshadweep is far from adequate to support its population or to attract and accommodate tourists. He suggested that better infrastructure would not only enhance the local economy but also provide much-needed employment opportunities. This, in turn, could possibly reduce the migration of the island's residents to the mainland in search of jobs.

Call for Balanced Development

While advocating for infrastructure development, Kakkar also called for a balanced approach to ensure that the delicate ecological balance of the islands is not disturbed. He stressed the need to preserve the natural beauty of the islands, even while pursuing development initiatives.

Sustainable Tourism: A Potent Possibility

Furthermore, Kakkar discussed the potential for sustainable tourism in Lakshadweep. This could include elements such as eco-friendly resorts and activities that are in line with the conservation of the local environment. He believes such initiatives could further enhance the island's appeal as a tourist destination, while ensuring the preservation of its unique ecology.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the government's commitment to ensure the sustainable development of Lakshadweep and bring it to the forefront of the international tourism map. He discussed the construction of water villa projects, the increase in tourist arrivals, and the exploration of sea-weed cultivation as potential efforts to boost tourism in the region. Additionally, he dedicated various infrastructure projects and distributed benefits to the beneficiaries in Lakshadweep.