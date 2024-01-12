PR 40Under40 2023 Awards Unveils Esteemed Jury Panel

The PR 40Under40 2023 awards, a prestigious event associated with BW Businessworld, has disclosed its jury panel for this year. The panel is composed of industry experts tasked to recognize outstanding professionals in the domain of Public Relations (PR) and Corporate Communication. The jury is chaired by Dr. Pragnya Ram of the Aditya Birla Group and features representatives from diverse sectors.

Representing the Cross-Section of Industries

Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, BW Businessworld, and exchange4media are some of the renowned entities represented on the jury. Furthermore, representatives from political parties and multinational corporations such as Cipla, Daimler India, P&G, and Dell Technologies are also part of this distinguished panel. These industry veterans bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, aiding in a comprehensive evaluation of the nominees.

The Criteria for Evaluation

The role of the jury extends beyond mere recognition. They are entrusted with the responsibility of evaluating nominations on the basis of achievements, creativity, leadership, and their overall impact in the field. The selection process is rigorous and methodical, ensuring that only the most deserving candidates are acknowledged.

PR 40Under40: A Platform for Young Achievers

The PR 40Under40 awards serve as a platform to honor individuals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to the PR and Corporate Communication industry. The nomination process is open to industry peers, and self-nominations are also encouraged, promoting a transparent selection process. The award ceremony is scheduled for 19 January 2024 in New Delhi.