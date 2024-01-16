Post-Sankranti Traffic Congestion Challenges Hyderabad-bound Travelers

Post-Sankranti festival, travelers returning to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh confronted significant traffic difficulties, with severe congestion reported at multiple toll plazas on the Vijayawada highway, including Pantangi, Korlapahad, Chillakallu, and Keesara. This bottleneck mirrored the traffic snarls that had plagued the outbound journey the previous week, as people thronged to their homes in AP for the Sankranti celebrations.

The Road Back Home

Commuters like Bhargav and Sudheer Babu expressed their exasperation with the slow-moving traffic and the unexpected severity of the congestion, which transformed their post-holiday journey into a tiring ordeal. Many described the return trip as stressful and frustrating, with long queues of vehicles stretching for miles at toll plazas, and the anticipated quick return transformed into a drawn-out, tiresome drive.

Traffic Management Measures

Authorities have recognized the traffic crisis and have taken measures to mitigate the congestion. These measures include arranging special buses from villages and positioning traffic police at strategic locations to enhance vehicle flow. The efforts to manage traffic are expected to sustain for the next three to four days as more travelers resume their journey back to Hyderabad.

Extension of Sankranti Sambaralu

In a related development, the Sankranti Sambaralu hosted by Team GVL at AU College of Engineering ground in Visakhapatnam received such a good response that the festival was extended till January 16. The festival, aimed at enabling the younger generation to become acquainted with the rich traditions and culture of rural areas, saw a recreation of a village atmosphere, attracting many visitors with folk art performances and traditional artisans setting up stalls. The State Bank of India stall alone drew 1.5 lakh visitors, providing an opportunity for the bank to showcase its products.