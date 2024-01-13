en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Post-Pandemic Surge: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Records Highest Passenger Traffic

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
Post-Pandemic Surge: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Records Highest Passenger Traffic

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has seen a surge in passenger traffic, recording more than 4 lakh travelers in December 2023—its highest post-pandemic number in a single month. This figure represents a 26% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The airport’s traffic growth was greatly supported by domestic travelers, who contributed 2.42 lakh to the total passengers in December. This was a significant milestone, marking the first time the airport crossed the 2-lakh mark for domestic travelers within a month.

Domestic Boost Fuels Growth

The contribution of domestic travelers to the airport’s traffic growth cannot be overstated. The first-ever crossing of the 2-lakh mark in November was a pivotal moment for the airport, setting the stage for the record-breaking 2.42 lakh domestic travelers in December. The increase in domestic travel is a clear indicator of a recovering tourism industry and a testament to the appeal of Thiruvananthapuram as a travel destination.

Yearly Traffic Growth

Looking at the bigger picture, Thiruvananthapuram airport welcomed a total of 41.48 lakh passengers in 2023, up 25% from the 33 lakh passengers in 2022. This growth in yearly traffic is a positive sign of recovery post-COVID, reflecting the uptick in both domestic and international travel activities. The airport also recorded its highest daily ridership post-COVID on November 25, with 14,249 passengers.

Improving Infrastructure and Connectivity

As the airport continues to experience a surge in passenger traffic, various infrastructure and safety improvement projects are underway to manage the growing number of flights and passengers. The increase in flights has resulted in reduced fares and enhanced connectivity to major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. This has made Thiruvananthapuram airport a preferred choice over other options for both domestic and international travelers. The airport expects fares to drop further due to the increased number of flights, making travel even more affordable.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
36 seconds ago
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
In a day packed with thrilling cricket action, the Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 witnessed two noteworthy matches on January 12. The Purba Medinipur Dragons, led by the stalwart duo of Subha Guchhait and Suny Brah, emerged victorious against the Darjeeling Unstoppables, while the Jhargram Firebolts outclassed the Combined Avengers with a compelling team effort. Dragons
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Overcrowding in Indian Railways: A Growing Crisis in Sleeper Class Coaches
4 mins ago
Overcrowding in Indian Railways: A Growing Crisis in Sleeper Class Coaches
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
5 mins ago
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
Rajasthan's Railway Network Expands Rapidly; Over 1300 Stations to be Upgraded Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
1 min ago
Rajasthan's Railway Network Expands Rapidly; Over 1300 Stations to be Upgraded Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Inaugurates Sarasvati Vatika Project in Kurukshetra
3 mins ago
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Inaugurates Sarasvati Vatika Project in Kurukshetra
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories
4 mins ago
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
27 seconds
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
37 seconds
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
40 seconds
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
2 mins
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
3 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
Kayaking Nation Unveils Comprehensive Beginner's Guide, Fuelling a New Wave of Kayaking Enthusiasts
3 mins
Kayaking Nation Unveils Comprehensive Beginner's Guide, Fuelling a New Wave of Kayaking Enthusiasts
Nick Saban: End of an Era as Legendary Alabama Football Coach Retires
3 mins
Nick Saban: End of an Era as Legendary Alabama Football Coach Retires
Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September
4 mins
Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September
An Early Look into the 2024 Fantasy Football Season: Top-10 Mock Draft
4 mins
An Early Look into the 2024 Fantasy Football Season: Top-10 Mock Draft
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app