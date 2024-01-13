Post-Pandemic Surge: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Records Highest Passenger Traffic

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has seen a surge in passenger traffic, recording more than 4 lakh travelers in December 2023—its highest post-pandemic number in a single month. This figure represents a 26% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The airport’s traffic growth was greatly supported by domestic travelers, who contributed 2.42 lakh to the total passengers in December. This was a significant milestone, marking the first time the airport crossed the 2-lakh mark for domestic travelers within a month.

Domestic Boost Fuels Growth

The contribution of domestic travelers to the airport’s traffic growth cannot be overstated. The first-ever crossing of the 2-lakh mark in November was a pivotal moment for the airport, setting the stage for the record-breaking 2.42 lakh domestic travelers in December. The increase in domestic travel is a clear indicator of a recovering tourism industry and a testament to the appeal of Thiruvananthapuram as a travel destination.

Yearly Traffic Growth

Looking at the bigger picture, Thiruvananthapuram airport welcomed a total of 41.48 lakh passengers in 2023, up 25% from the 33 lakh passengers in 2022. This growth in yearly traffic is a positive sign of recovery post-COVID, reflecting the uptick in both domestic and international travel activities. The airport also recorded its highest daily ridership post-COVID on November 25, with 14,249 passengers.

Improving Infrastructure and Connectivity

As the airport continues to experience a surge in passenger traffic, various infrastructure and safety improvement projects are underway to manage the growing number of flights and passengers. The increase in flights has resulted in reduced fares and enhanced connectivity to major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. This has made Thiruvananthapuram airport a preferred choice over other options for both domestic and international travelers. The airport expects fares to drop further due to the increased number of flights, making travel even more affordable.