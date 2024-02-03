Port Sets New Milestone with Record Steel Coil Handling Amid Record-breaking Cargo Throughput

A remarkable achievement has been inscribed in the history of port logistics as a port surpasses a crucial milestone by handling a record quantity of steel HR coils. A totality of 290 coils, weighing 7,728 metric tons (MT), were loaded onto the MV Indian Ocean at berth EQ-3 on January 31, 2024. This feat trumps the previous record of 352 coils, weighing 7,581 MT, which was set when loaded onto the MV Beijing Venture at berth WQ-2 on June 17, 2020. The coils involved in the recent milestone were sourced from Jindal Steel and Power Limited, while the older record involved coils from Tata Steel BSL Limited.

Unprecedented Success Amidst Challenges

This accomplishment is not an isolated event but part of a broader success story for the port. The port also recorded its highest ever calendar month throughput in its 90-year history during January 2024, with a whopping 73,43,936 MT handled across 184 vessels. This achievement surpasses the previous record set in October 2023, where the port handled 72,24,782 MT across 192 vessels.

A New Benchmark in Train Interchanges

January 2024 also marked another record for the port with the highest interchange of trains. The port witnessed 1,299 train movements, with 650 inward and 649 outward, breaking the previous record of 1,250 train interchanges from July 2016, which included 626 inward and 624 outward movements.

Paradip Port Reaches New Heights

January 2024 was a significant month for Paradip Port Authority as well. The Port achieved the highest ever monthly cargo throughput of 14.32 MMT, surpassing the previous record of 13.5 MMT. The Port is now eyeing to set an all-time record cargo handling of over 145 MMT in the current fiscal year, aiming to become the top port in the country in terms of cargo volume. The Port also recorded 738 shipping movements in January, surpassing the previous record.