Business

Popkorn Bolsters Creative Team with Strategic Senior Director Appointments

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Popkorn Bolsters Creative Team with Strategic Senior Director Appointments

Popkorn, a rapidly expanding firm, has strategically appointed Ranit Mukherjee and Pranabesh Sana as senior creative directors, a move that signifies the company’s commitment to bolster its creative leadership and develop an agency culture centered around delivering iconic and impactful work.

Popkorn’s Strategic Move

Popkorn, the digital creative segment of the V360 Group, has enlisted the expertise of Ranit Mukherjee and Pranabesh Sana to enhance its creative team and deliver superior campaigns to its clientele. The hiring aligns with the agency’s trajectory of growth and ambition to produce work that leaves an indelible mark.

A Wealth of Experience

Pranabesh Sana brings to the table over 19 years of experience in shaping creative strategies and visual identities, while Ranit Mukherjee has a rich background spanning 14 years, during which he has worked for agencies like FCB India and Hakuhodo.

Excitement and Anticipation

Vishal Mehra, CEO of Popkorn, expressed enthusiasm about welcoming these new additions to the team, asserting that the right personnel and clients are now in place to ensure a successful 2024. Echoing this sentiment, Ranit Mukherjee noted the opportunity at Popkorn to push creative boundaries and outperform established benchmarks. Both appointments are considered crucial as Popkorn approaches a critical growth juncture and aims to continue its expansion trajectory.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

