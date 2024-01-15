Pope Francis Appoints Reverend Sac Kuzhithurai as Bishop of Kuzhithurai

In a significant move, Pope Francis has announced the appointment of Reverend Sac Kuzhithurai as the Bishop of Kuzhithurai. Taking the helm of this esteemed position is Monsignor Albert George Alexander Anastas, an Indian clergyman with a rich history in religious service and education.

From Manavilai to Kuzhithurai

Born on December 16, 1966, in Manavilai, Tamil Nadu, Anastas began his journey towards spiritual leadership at a young age. He was ordained as a priest on April 26, 1992, for the Diocese of Kottar. His commitment to the church and his unwavering faith saw him ascend through multiple roles within the church, including positions as Parish Assistant, Parish Administrator, Prefect of Studies, Animator, and Parish Priest in various locations within Tamil Nadu.

An Education in Theology

Anastas didn’t limit his pursuit of knowledge to his home country. He ventured to the Catholic University in Leuven, Belgium, where he obtained both a Licentiate and Doctorate in theology between 2000 and 2007. This period of intense study and reflection further honed his understanding of the church’s teachings and prepared him for his future leadership role.

A Life of Service

Over the years, Anastas has held several notable positions. He served as the Secretary of the Christian Life Commission and as the Director of the Rural Motivation Program. He was also the Vicar Forane of the Vicariate of Kottar and a Member of the College of Consultors. In 2016, he joined St. Paul’s Seminary as a Professor, and since 2017, he has served as the Seminary Librarian.

His appointment as the Bishop of Kuzhithurai is a testament to his lifetime of dedication to the church and the people it serves. It is a role that will undoubtedly see him continue to inspire faith and provide spiritual guidance to his congregation. His journey from Manavilai to Kuzhithurai is a narrative of devotion, learning, and unwavering service.