Education

Poornima Muthukumar: Microsoft’s Multifaceted Maven

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Poornima Muthukumar: Microsoft’s Multifaceted Maven

Accomplishing significant personal and professional milestones in a single year, Poornima Muthukumar’s 2023 journey is a testimony to resilience, ambition, and sheer human will. As a senior product manager at Microsoft’s Redmond, Seattle, Muthukumar seamlessly juggled her full-time role, a Master’s program in data science at the University of Washington, and the arrival of her first child.

From Mumbai to Microsoft

Born and raised in Mumbai and Chennai, Muthukumar’s academic journey began with stellar performances in her high school Board exams. This set the foundation for her to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the National University of Singapore. Her career, initially rooted in Goldman Sachs, spanned Singapore and New York, where she developed banking and capital market software. Later, she joined Microsoft’s Ireland Research Centre, eventually transferring to the Redmond headquarters where she has since made significant contributions to the MS Office Team.

Forging a Path in Big Data

While working across various Office products, Muthukumar developed an interest in Big Data, prompting her pursuit of a data science education. She holds four patents in areas like AI, ML, and data science, and was a winner of the Microsoft Global Hackathon in 2016. Her patents aim to improve software quality by preventing bugs using machine learning techniques. In her current role, Muthukumar emphasizes the importance of data-driven product management, recognizing data as a critical component in guiding product decisions, understanding customer needs, and assessing product performance.

Advocating for Women in Tech

Outside her professional responsibilities, Muthukumar serves as an ambassador for the Women in Data Science (WiDS), Women in Big Data (WiBD), and Women Who Code Data Science (WWCode) communities. Through these efforts, she aims to empower women in the field of data science and spread awareness. She also serves as a hackathon judge for the Microsoft AI Classroom Hackathon. Despite achieving a leadership role at Microsoft, Muthukumar acknowledges the need for more female leaders in the tech industry.

Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

