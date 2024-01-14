en English
Poonch Search Operation Enters Third Day Amidst Challenges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
Poonch Search Operation Enters Third Day Amidst Challenges

The ongoing search operation to capture terrorists in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir has extended into its third day. The operation, which involves a significant deployment of security forces, was initiated in response to intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the LKG Forest area. Despite the challenging terrain and potential risks, the forces remain steadfast in their mission to locate and neutralize the threat.

Operation Sarvashakti

Launched by the Indian Army, Operation Sarvashakti targets terrorists operating in the Rajouri Poonch sector. The aim is to disrupt Pakistan’s attempts to escalate terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation requires coordinated counter-terrorist operations from both sides of the Pir Panjal ranges, involving various security forces and intelligence agencies. The Army Chief and Northern Command are closely monitoring the operations. The induction of more troops into the region is already underway, reflecting the commitment of the forces to the cause.

Local Support and Vigilance

Despite provocations by terrorists, the security forces are confident about local support in thwarting terrorism in the area. Local authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. This community participation is a crucial element in maintaining security and stability in a region that has seen its fair share of terrorist activities.

Search Operation Continues

The operation was initiated after an attack on a convoy of security forces near Krishna Ghati in the Poonch sector. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and started extensive searches to apprehend the attackers. No casualties were reported during the attack. As the operation proceeds into its third day, the situation remains tense. However, the forces remain undeterred, their commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens undiminished.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

