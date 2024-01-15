en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pongal Celebrations 2024: Celebrity Wishes, Jallikattu, and a Rajinikanth Temple

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Pongal Celebrations 2024: Celebrity Wishes, Jallikattu, and a Rajinikanth Temple

On January 14, the Indian subcontinent witnessed the vibrant celebration of the harvest festival, Pongal, also known as Sankranti. This year, a blend of traditional rituals, community gatherings, and celebrity wishes marked the festivities. Notably, South Indian celebrities like Dhanush, Srinidhi Shetty, Shanthanu, Sivkarthikeyan, and Nani took to social media to share their Pongal celebrations and extend heartfelt greetings to fans.

Celebrities Celebrate Pongal

Dhanush, the acclaimed actor, posted a warm family picture along with blessings for his fans. Equally captivating was Srinidhi Shetty’s social media update where she showcased her festive attire and wished fans in both Kannada and English. Shanthanu, another popular actor, shared a photo with his loved ones, reflecting the essence of Pongal festivities. Sivkarthikeyan celebrated with his family and dubbed the occasion as “Ayalaan Pongal”, while Nani shared an image of himself in front of a traditional bonfire, wishing fans a Happy Bhogi.

The Traditional Sport of Jallikattu

Simultaneously, the traditional sport of Jallikattu commenced in Madurai under strict guidelines from the local administration. The rules included a prohibition on the use of caste names for participants, as well as a ban on the use of foreign bull breeds, maintaining the indigenous essence of the sport.

Rajinikanth Temple by a Devoted Fan

Significantly, a fan named Karthik in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, demonstrated his deep admiration for superstar Rajinikanth by constructing a temple dedicated to the actor in his own house. The temple boasts a massive 250-kg idol of Rajinikanth, symbolizing the fan’s profound reverence for the superstar.

Festivities Across Southern Districts

The Telugu community and South Indian celebrities celebrated Pongal with traditional bonfires, cultural shows, and rangoli in southern districts including Berhampur and Jeypore. Cultural programs were organized by Andhra Bhashabhivardhani Samajam (ABS) in Prakasham hall, where popular Telugu and Kannada actor P Sai Kumar was felicitated. The festival was also celebrated with great enthusiasm in Gopalpur, Chatrapur, Chikiti, Patrapur, Aska, and other southern districts. Particularly in Koraput, the Pongal festival kicked off with traditional ‘Bhogi’ and cultural programs across different areas, highlighting the rich cultural diversity of the region.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
31 seconds ago
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's Shares Surge Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
In an unprecedented surge of market activity, shares of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd have catapulted to a new zenith, surpassing Rs 250 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This impressive ascent has driven the company’s market capitalization beyond the Rs 650 crore milestone. The stock’s remarkable performance precedes an imminent shareholder meeting scheduled for later this
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's Shares Surge Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
Munawwar Rana: A Luminary of Urdu Poetry Passes Away
3 mins ago
Munawwar Rana: A Luminary of Urdu Poetry Passes Away
Court Approves Travel Request of Dinesh Arora, Witness in Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case
3 mins ago
Court Approves Travel Request of Dinesh Arora, Witness in Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case
NHAI Launches 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative to Streamline Toll Collection
2 mins ago
NHAI Launches 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative to Streamline Toll Collection
IRFC Surpasses Major Companies in Market Cap Surge
2 mins ago
IRFC Surpasses Major Companies in Market Cap Surge
NHAI Announces New FASTag Rules; Multiple FASTags to be Deactivated
2 mins ago
NHAI Announces New FASTag Rules; Multiple FASTags to be Deactivated
Latest Headlines
World News
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
37 seconds
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
1 min
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
1 min
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
2 mins
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
2 mins
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
4 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
6 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
6 mins
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
6 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app