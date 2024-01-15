Pongal Celebrations 2024: Celebrity Wishes, Jallikattu, and a Rajinikanth Temple

On January 14, the Indian subcontinent witnessed the vibrant celebration of the harvest festival, Pongal, also known as Sankranti. This year, a blend of traditional rituals, community gatherings, and celebrity wishes marked the festivities. Notably, South Indian celebrities like Dhanush, Srinidhi Shetty, Shanthanu, Sivkarthikeyan, and Nani took to social media to share their Pongal celebrations and extend heartfelt greetings to fans.

Celebrities Celebrate Pongal

Dhanush, the acclaimed actor, posted a warm family picture along with blessings for his fans. Equally captivating was Srinidhi Shetty’s social media update where she showcased her festive attire and wished fans in both Kannada and English. Shanthanu, another popular actor, shared a photo with his loved ones, reflecting the essence of Pongal festivities. Sivkarthikeyan celebrated with his family and dubbed the occasion as “Ayalaan Pongal”, while Nani shared an image of himself in front of a traditional bonfire, wishing fans a Happy Bhogi.

The Traditional Sport of Jallikattu

Simultaneously, the traditional sport of Jallikattu commenced in Madurai under strict guidelines from the local administration. The rules included a prohibition on the use of caste names for participants, as well as a ban on the use of foreign bull breeds, maintaining the indigenous essence of the sport.

Rajinikanth Temple by a Devoted Fan

Significantly, a fan named Karthik in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, demonstrated his deep admiration for superstar Rajinikanth by constructing a temple dedicated to the actor in his own house. The temple boasts a massive 250-kg idol of Rajinikanth, symbolizing the fan’s profound reverence for the superstar.

Festivities Across Southern Districts

The Telugu community and South Indian celebrities celebrated Pongal with traditional bonfires, cultural shows, and rangoli in southern districts including Berhampur and Jeypore. Cultural programs were organized by Andhra Bhashabhivardhani Samajam (ABS) in Prakasham hall, where popular Telugu and Kannada actor P Sai Kumar was felicitated. The festival was also celebrated with great enthusiasm in Gopalpur, Chatrapur, Chikiti, Patrapur, Aska, and other southern districts. Particularly in Koraput, the Pongal festival kicked off with traditional ‘Bhogi’ and cultural programs across different areas, highlighting the rich cultural diversity of the region.