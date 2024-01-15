en English
Business

Polycab India Ltd.’s Shares Surge in Stock Market Amid Tax Evasion Allegations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Polycab India Ltd.’s Shares Surge in Stock Market Amid Tax Evasion Allegations

Shares of Polycab India Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer of wires and cables, experienced a significant surge of nearly 6% in the stock market. This standout performance has drawn the attention of investors and market analysts. The spike in Polycab’s share price could be attributed to various factors, such as strong quarterly earnings reports, positive industry forecasts, strategic company announcements, or overall bullish sentiment in the electrical equipment sector.

Polycab’s Stock Surge Amidst Tax Evasion Allegations

The recent surge in Polycab’s stock comes on the heels of search and seizure operations initiated by the Income Tax Department, alleging tax evasion. However, Polycab has stated that it received no written communication from the IT department regarding the outcome of the operations and asserted no material adverse impact on its financial position. Despite these allegations, Polycab’s shares have shown resilience, with Jefferies recommending a ‘buy’ for Polycab India’s stock and setting a target of Rs 7000.

Impact on Competitors and Broader Industry

The surge in Polycab’s stock can have implications for its competitors and could lead to a broader analysis of the wires and cables industry. Polycab’s current market cap stands at approximately Rs 58,000 crore. The impending earnings release on January 18 is anticipated to provide insights into the company’s quarterly performance. Analysts predict around Rs 1,800 crores in profit for the entire financial year 2024.

Polycab’s Stock Performance and Future Outlook

Polycab India’s stock surged by 5.87% to a spot price of 4215, indicating strong investor confidence. The current day’s low price of Polycab India stock is 3972, and the high price is 4103.35. The company’s market capitalization is 59787.45 crore, with an open interest of 3,751,800. The 52-week high for the stock is 5733.00, while the 52-week low is 2651.55.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

