Business

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited Ushers in New Era of Corporate Governance with Key Appointment


By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:05 am EST
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited, a major player in the industrial and financial technology space, has ushered in a new chapter in its corporate governance. On January 6, 2024, the firm’s board of directors convened and gave a nod to a significant change in its personnel. The board approved the appointment of Ms. Muskan Khandal as the new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective January 07, 2024. This decision coincides with the end of tenure for Ms. Namrata Maheswari, who held the position till January 06, 2024.

Introducing Ms. Muskan Khandal

Ms. Khandal is not an unfamiliar name in the field of secretarial and listed compliance functions. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and carries the title of an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, under membership number A61122. With a commendable background that boasts of over four years of experience in the field, Ms. Khandal is poised to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role at Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited.

The Strategic Shift in Governance

The transition between compliance officers signifies more than a mere change in personnel; it marks a new phase in the company’s approach to corporate governance and regulatory adherence. Ms. Khandal’s appointment is expected to steer the company into a future defined by rigorous compliance and enhanced corporate governance.

Looking Ahead

With this appointment, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance. The company’s stakeholders will undoubtedly be watching to see how Ms. Khandal’s leadership influences the company’s regulatory compliance and overall corporate culture in the coming years.

Business India


Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

