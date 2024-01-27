Political Tensions Rise in Patna Amid Rumors of Nitish Kumar's Allegiance Shift

Political turbulence is sweeping across Patna, the capital city of Bihar, as murmurs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar contemplating a shift in his political allegiance gain momentum. This has set off a chain of speculations and fiery exchanges among politicians, marking a period of uncertainty in Bihar's political landscape.

RJD Leaders Express Discontent

Shivanand Tiwari, a seasoned leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), expressed his discontent over being denied an appointment with Kumar. In a pointed reference to Mahatma Gandhi's teachings, he urged Kumar to steer clear of 'politics without principles,' which is listed as one of the seven sins described by Gandhi. This criticism comes at a time when the Chief Minister is reportedly mulling over a change in his political alliance.

Accusations of Betraying Principles

Further stoking the fire, senior RJD leader Vijay Kumar Mandal accused Nitish Kumar of betraying the principles of Karpoori Thakur, a prominent socialist leader from Bihar. The bone of contention was the issue of EBC (Extremely Backward Class) reservation, and Mandal brought to light an incident from 1978 to underline his accusation.

Nitish Kumar's Defense

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar came to the defense of the Chief Minister, dismissing these criticisms as expressions of frustration from opposition leaders. He applauded Nitish Kumar for his integrity in making government appointments and postings, ensuring no room for corruption or undue advantage.

Amid this political maelstrom, Nitish Kumar has supposedly convened a meeting of the legislature party, triggering talk of his potential ninth tenure as Chief Minister, this time possibly backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, on the other hand, is reportedly demanding two Deputy Chief Ministers and the Bihar Assembly Speaker's position before extending its support to Kumar.

As the winds of political change blow across Bihar, the Congress party has deployed a senior observer to oversee party activities in the state, while the RJD, although being the single largest party, is grappling to strategize and rally numbers in the event of JD(U)'s departure.

The deafening silence of Nitish Kumar amidst these developments only intensifies the suspense, as Bihar waits for its political future to unfold.