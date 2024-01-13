en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Police Personnel and Families Celebrate Pongal at RR Stadium in Chennai

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Police Personnel and Families Celebrate Pongal at RR Stadium in Chennai

Pongal, a time-honored South Indian festival, transformed the RR Stadium in Chennai into a hub of celebration as police personnel and their families gathered to observe the significant cultural and religious event. The festival, deeply rooted in the traditions of Tamil Nadu, serves as a reminder of the importance of gratitude, as people come together to celebrate the harvest season and express their appreciation towards nature and the Sun God for the bounty they have been blessed with.

Engaging in Traditional Rituals

The festivities saw a symphony of traditional activities and rituals unfolding in full swing. Among these, the preparation of the Pongal dish – a sweet rice pudding, made with freshly harvested rice, milk, and jaggery, took center stage. The dish not only satiates the taste buds but is also a symbol of prosperity, abundance, and gratitude towards the divine providence.

Bonding Over Celebrations

For the police personnel, who devote countless hours to uphold law and order, the festival was an opportunity to step back and immerse themselves in cultural festivities. It was a chance to strengthen their bonds with their families, creating a sense of community and shared joy. The camaraderie was palpable as the police force and their loved ones came together, reminding one another that beyond their uniforms, they are individuals who cherish their culture and traditions.

Documenting the Essence of Pongal

A Prathap, a noted photographer, was present on the occasion, capturing the essence of the festival and the sense of unity among the police force and their families. His presence indicates that the celebrations were well-documented, preserving the memory of the festival and the collective spirit of the police force for the years to come. In his lens, the festival was not just a religious event but a celebration of culture, community, and shared joy.

Amid the celebrations, however, the police force had to deal with unruly behavior from some college students. An 18-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly striking another student with a beer bottle during the Pongal celebrations. Reports of students from other colleges creating a ruckus on the streets and inside buses also marred the festivities. Despite these incidents, the spirit of the festival remained undeterred, as the police force handled the situations efficiently, ensuring the celebrations continued undisturbed.

0
India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
36 seconds ago
Imran Khan at 41: A Candid Look at a Charming Bollywood Career
On the occasion of his 41st birthday, the film industry and fans are revisiting the Bollywood career of actor Imran Khan. Known for his roles in films like ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa’ and ‘Delhi Belly’, Imran has always managed to capture the hearts of his audience on-screen and off. But despite his charm and
Imran Khan at 41: A Candid Look at a Charming Bollywood Career
Shilpa Shetty Advocates for More Female Action Roles in India
4 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty Advocates for More Female Action Roles in India
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
4 mins ago
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
Bigg Boss 17's Emotional Turmoil and Television Industry Updates
1 min ago
Bigg Boss 17's Emotional Turmoil and Television Industry Updates
Anurag Kashyap Endorses Controversial Film 'Animal': A Game-Changer or a Misstep?
2 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap Endorses Controversial Film 'Animal': A Game-Changer or a Misstep?
Dowry Death Accused Attempts Suicide in Court, Halts Proceedings
2 mins ago
Dowry Death Accused Attempts Suicide in Court, Halts Proceedings
Latest Headlines
World News
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
14 seconds
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
2 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
2 mins
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
2 mins
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
2 mins
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
3 mins
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
3 mins
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
3 mins
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
4 mins
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
45 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
52 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app