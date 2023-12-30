Police Enforce Prohibitory Measures for New Year in Noida and Greater Noida

In a bid to secure peace and order during the New Year celebrations, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have imposed stringent prohibitory measures under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for December 31 and January 1 in Noida and Greater Noida. These rules aim to thwart the unlawful assembly of five or more individuals and to prohibit unauthorized processions, religious prayers, and the public consumption of alcohol.

Regulating Drone Usage

Another significant aspect of these measures is the regulation of drone usage. The private operation of drones within a one-kilometer radius of government establishments has been strictly forbidden. For other areas, the police mandate is clear: seek permission before you fly. This step underlines the growing concerns about the potential misuse of drone technology.

Preventing Disturbances

The police have underscored that these measures are not arbitrary but are necessitated by the potential for anti-social elements to disrupt the peace during festivities. Violation of these prohibitory orders has been clearly defined as a punishable offense, reinforcing the authority’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

Ensuring Safety

While these restrictions might appear stringent, the police have elucidated that they are part of a broader plan to ensure the celebrations proceed without any untoward incidents. The focus is on maintaining the delicate balance between revelry and order, to allow citizens to usher in the New Year with joy and safety.