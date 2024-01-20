Police and Officials Thwart Underage Marriage in Kolar Rural

In an act of swift and decisive action, a team of police officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Saraswathamma, in collaboration with officials from the Women and Child Development Department, succeeded in halting the marriage of a 17-year-old girl in Madhavagurjenahalli, under the jurisdiction of the Kolar Rural police station.

A Timely Tip-Off: The Catalyst for Action

The intervention was made possible due to a crucial tip-off, which alerted the authorities about the impending child marriage. The subsequent raid resulted in the dramatic rescue of the underage girl amidst a large assembly of attendees, including close relatives and friends, gathered for the wedding ceremony.

Rescue and Aftermath: Averting a Life-Altering Event

Following the successful halt of the marriage, the police ensured the girl's safety by transferring her into the care of the Department of Women and Child Development in Kolar. Here, she will receive necessary support and counseling to help her recover from the traumatic event. Concurrently, the girl's parents were provided with counseling to discourage them from attempting to conduct the marriage again, thus safeguarding the girl's future.

A Broader Initiative: Protecting the Vulnerable

This incident represents a crucial part of a larger initiative directed by the Chief Minister. The aim is to increase police vigilance to protect women and children, who are often the most vulnerable members of society. The district police have been tasked to step up their efforts to ensure the safety and rights of this demographic are upheld, signaling a firm stance against child marriage and similar practices.