PNGRB Chair Discusses Development of Natural Gas Infrastructure with Punjab Governor

Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), convened with Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, to deliberate on the advancement of oil and gas infrastructure in Chandigarh. The meeting marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to augment the role of natural gas in Punjab's energy landscape, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision.

Progress of Infrastructure Projects

The discussion primarily centered around the progress of infrastructure projects directed at raising the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15%. Particular emphasis was laid on the promotion of piped natural gas for cooking and compressed natural gas (CNG) for transportation. The dialogue also encompassed pressing issues like the substitution of polluting fuels, land restoration charges, and VAT on CNG.

'HarGhar PNG': A Step towards a Cleaner City

Dr. Jain spotlighted the 'HarGhar PNG' initiative, an ambitious project intending to provide piped natural gas to every home in Chandigarh by March 2025. The initiative is a significant stride towards attaining Chandigarh's clean and green status. Governor Purohit extended his support for the development of natural gas infrastructure, thereby bolstering the initiative's prospects.

PNGRB's Nationwide Impact and Goals

Furthering the discussions, Dr. Jain also met with the Home Secretary, Nitin Kumar Yadav, to discuss the increased usage and promotion of natural gas. The PNGRB has authorized 300 geographical areas throughout India, covering a substantial portion of the population and territory, for the development of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network. By 2032, the aim is to provide 12.5 crore domestic PNG connections, establish 17,751 CNG stations, and lay 542,224 inch-km of pipeline. As of November 30, 2023, India had achieved 1.2 crore domestic PNG connections and 6,159 CNG stations, indicating significant progress towards the set goals.