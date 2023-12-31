en English
India

PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India’s Rail Modernization

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:01 pm EST
PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India's Rail Modernization

India’s Prime Minister Office (PMO) has virtually inaugurated several Vande Bharat trains, marking a significant stride in the nation’s pursuit of modernizing its rail network. These high-speed, energy-efficient trains are part of India’s ambitious plan to improve connectivity and reduce travel times across different regions. The PMO’s virtual flag-off underlines the government’s commitment to advancing infrastructure and promoting ease of travel for citizens. With the country’s ongoing development of its transportation infrastructure, the Vande Bharat trains stand as a testament to India’s progress in the rail sector.

Enhancing Connectivity and Comfort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Train for the Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi route, offering ease of travel and greater comfort for citizens. The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to PM Modi for dedicating the train to J&K and emphasized the swift infrastructure development and increased economic activities in the region. He also acknowledged the growth in tourism and efforts to fortify the religious tourism circuit. Meanwhile, plans are in motion for a heli service from Katra to Shiv Khori.

Revitalizing the Rail Sector

PM Modi flagged off six new Vande Bharat trains, including one to run between New Delhi and Katra, bringing the Jammu region at par with Varanasi in terms of Vande Bharat Express trains. Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, highlighted that INR 41,000 crore worth of Railway projects are currently under execution in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the Valley would be linked with the rest of the country early next year.

Vande Bharat: A New Year Gift

The Vande Bharat Express is seen as a New Year gift to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, addressing the connectivity shortcomings of the past. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh attended the function and highlighted the special attention given to the development of Jammu and Kashmir by the Prime Minister. He mentioned the record investment in rail projects and overall development of the region.

India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

