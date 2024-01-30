PMLA Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Kin and Others for 'Land for Job Scam' Trial

In a recent turn of events, a court in New Delhi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has summoned Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary for a trial on February 9, 2024. This summons is related to the 'land for job scam,' a case linked with the family of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav.

Allegations and Investigations

The allegations state that during Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, jobs in the Indian Railways were given in exchange for land. Following these allegations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR and charged Lalu Yadav with corruption.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also delved into the case and found that the accused family members received land for nominal amounts. They allegedly engaged in money laundering through shell companies. Amit Katyal, currently in judicial custody, is said to have managed these companies and assisted the Yadav family in the scheme.

ED's Actions and Seizures

The ED, as part of its investigation, filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 against these individuals, along with two companies, A K Infosystems Private Limited and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd. The agency has seized cash and valuables, and attached properties worth Rs 6.02 crore.

Political Repercussions and Ongoing Investigation

The case has sparked political uproar, with RJD supporters rallying against the accusations and the BJP retorting with claims of corruption. As the trial date approaches, the political implications of the case are under keen observation.

The investigation, meanwhile, continues unabated, with the ED determined to unravel all aspects of this complex 'land for job scam.'